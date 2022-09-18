Maedale Maturin Neal

LOREAUVILLE­—Funeral services will be held for Maedale Maturin Neal, 74, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Maedale passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, led by Deacon Durk Viator.

