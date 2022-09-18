LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Maedale Maturin Neal, 74, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Maedale passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, led by Deacon Durk Viator.
Maedale Maturin Neal was born in Abbeville on October 25, 1947, to the late Norris Sr. and Gladys Bourque Maturin.
She previously managed Tiger Inn in Loreauville and also Loreauville Ventures. She was a great cook, but loved going out for pizza at Pizza Village. She enjoyed traveling with Robert and absolutely loved dancing. She and Robert used to go out dancing six nights a week. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Neal is survived by her husband Robert L. Neal; sons Harold “Key Key” Louviere Jr. and Travis Louviere and wife Ida; stepchildren Cynthia Leitz and husband John and Robert Scott Neal; brothers Wakley “Tee Fra” Maturin and wife Ramona, Norris “Brud” Maturin Jr. and Dennis “Sippy” Maturin; sister Penny and husband Scott; grandchildren Peyten Louviere, Natalie Durand and Nick Louviere; and step grandchildren Jacob, Zackery and Chase Leitz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Ruby LeBlanc, Kitty Maturin, Audley Maturin, Yvonne Maturin and Paul “Nog” Maturin.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Louviere, Wakley Maturin, Peyten Louviere, Natalie Derouen, Jason Derouen and Key Key Louviere.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
