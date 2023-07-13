Mae Helen E. Ackal

Mae Helen E. Ackal

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Mae Helen E. Ackal, 96, who passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be the Celebrant of the Mass, con-celebrated by the Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, and the Rev. Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Entombment will be held in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday in Martin & Castille’s downtown location. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mae Ackal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags