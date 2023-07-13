A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Mae Helen E. Ackal, 96, who passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be the Celebrant of the Mass, con-celebrated by the Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, and the Rev. Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Entombment will be held in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday in Martin & Castille’s downtown location. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the funeral home.
Known for her genuine goodness, kindness and quiet strength, Mae Helen will be remembered for her great ability to bring people together in a loving fashion, which was a constant and daily living example of her beautiful faith in God.
A native of New Iberia, she was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and honored as May Queen in 1943. She then graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans, excelling academically.
As a sign of her commitment to her faith she often led the Rosary at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, reflective of her love and devotion to our Blessed Mother, which was of paramount importance and influence in her life.
She was a devoted wife to her husband Mitch of 52 years which was evident in her unwavering enthusiasm for all of his pursuits as they shared their beautiful life together. Mae Helen enriched the lives of all her family with good natured humor, inspiration and constant love. She was noted for her outstanding Lebanese cooking which was graciously prepared and generously shared with family and friends for years. Following the death of her husband 22 years ago she moved to Lafayette and enjoyed a full and meaningful remainder of her life with cherished family and friends.
Survivors include three daughters, Margarette Ackal Moreau and her husband Al, Pauline Ackal Gerami, Mae Helen Ackal Breaux and her husband Ulysse (Boo); one son, Michael (Mitch) Antoine Ackal Jr. and his wife Sally Rousseau Ackal; daughter-in-law Lauren Guidry Ackal; fifteen grandchildren, Eugenie Michelle Moreau Howard, Alvin Charles Moreau III, Matthew Paul Moreau, Michael Ackal Moreau, Stephanie Michelle Gerami Greenfield, Frank Charles Gerami III, Michael (Mitch) Antoine Ackal III, Melissa Ackal Rubin, Caroline Ackal Sholl, Jules (Jay) James Ackal, Gabriel Richard Ackal Jr., Victoria Leigh Ackal, Margarette Michelle Breaux Weaver, Meredith Anne Breaux Garret and Monique Elaine Breaux Gallant; and thirty-three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Antoine Ackal Sr.; her parents Elias Elias and Nazira Sliman Elias; one son, Gabriel Richard Ackal Sr.; one son-in-law, Frank Charles Gerami II; sisters Elaine Elias Thomas and Margarette Elias Kennedy; and brothers Harold Elias and Richard Elias (died in childhood).
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Alvin Charles Moreau III, Matthew Paul Moreau, Michael Ackal Moreau, Frank Charles Gerami III, Michael (Mitch) Antoine Ackal III, Jules (Jay) James Ackal and Gabriel Richard Ackal Jr.
Memorial contributions in Mae Helen’s name may be made to the Carmelite Monastery or to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.