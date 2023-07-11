OBITUARY Mae Helen E. Ackal Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Mae Helen E. Ackal, 96, who died on July 9, 2023.Martin & Castille Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Mae Ackal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save