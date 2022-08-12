Lynn T. Krause

Lynn T. Krause passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia. At her passing, she was 74.

A graveside service will be conducted for Lynn at noon on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holy Family Cemetery.

