Lynn T. Krause passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia. At her passing, she was 74.
A graveside service will be conducted for Lynn at noon on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the service time at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
Lynn was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 29, 1947, and was one of three daughters. She was raised in a loving family and learned the value of working hard and raising a family.
Lynn was a free spirited woman with a one of a kind personality. One of her favorite pastimes was shooting pool. She ranked at a three and was part of the APA league. Lynn played for many teams, though most recently she shot for The Smokin’ Cues.
Most importantly, and above all else, Lynn’s greatest love was for her family, dogs, grandchildren and children in that order. She loved her dogs Bella and Throwback more than anything, with the rest of the family being a close second. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her. We rejoice in knowing that she is not gone, only gone on before us. Until we meet again. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Keith Krause (Amanda), Sheree Krause Brewer (Ron), Jamie Russo and Derek Russo; grandchildren Nic, Des, D.J., Madix, Maria and Justin; and dogs Bella and Throwback.
She was preceded in death by her parents Owen and Catherine R. Tormollan; sisters Kathleen T. Smith and Joan Tormollan; and Arthur Russo Sr.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Keith Krause, Jamie Russo, Derek Russo, D.J. Brewer and Nic Brewer.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Lynn’s good friends, Bonnie Landry and Jan Derouen, for their care and dedication to her. Also, thanks to Lynn’s employer Advanced Graphic Engraving and their staff.
Relative and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Lynn’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
