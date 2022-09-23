OBITUARY Lyman Cole Jr. Sep 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyman Cole Jr.A memorial service for Lyman Cole Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held on a later date.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lyman Cole, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Service Fletcher Arrangement Date