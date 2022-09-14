OBITUARY Lyman Cole Jr. Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Lyman Cole Jr., 92, who died at 1:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lyman Cole, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend Residence