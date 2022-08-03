Lydia Laviolette Gary

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Lydia “Tee-Bab” Laviolette Gary, 91, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist, with Father Albert Alexander celebrating. Inurnment will follow at St. John Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday.
A native of Catahoula Cove and resident of Jeanerette, Lydia passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
She married the love of her life Leroy Gary Sr. She was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver to many people for many years. She was an excellent cook, cooking many meals for Jeanerette Senior High School and as well as cooking meals for any school organization that needed to raise money. She weighed cane at St. John Sugar Mill later named to Lasuca in St. Martinville. She retired after 31 years with the Iberia Parish School Board cafeteria program as a manager at Jeanerette High School.
She is survived by her children Glinda Burliegh (Micheal), Errol Gary and Leroy Gary Jr. (Ann); her grandchildren Ashley Landry (Jenny), Cody Landry, Ross Gary and Benjamin Gary (Lauren); her great-grandchildren Juliette Amato, Jacque Bartels, Grayson Gary, Isaac Gary and Ana Gary; her brothers Adam Laviolette Jr. and Bernard Laviolette Sr. (Melba); her sisters Mildred Geoffory and Ruby Dore (Wayne); her special niece Patsy Broussard Borel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Gary Sr.; her parents Adam Laviolette Sr. and Olive Marie Albert Laviolette; her brother Gilbert Laviolette; and her sisters Olivia Laviolette Broussard, Bernice Laviolette Gary and infant sister Gertude Laviolette.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Thomas Gary, Marcus Gary, Benjamin Gary, Cody Landry, Errol Gary and Leroy Gary Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maison Teche Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana staff and nurses for their care and patience.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Lydia’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana.