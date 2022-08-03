Lydia Laviolette Gary

Lydia Laviolette Gary

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JEANERETTE­—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Lydia “Tee-Bab”  Laviolette Gary, 91, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist, with Father Albert Alexander celebrating. Inurnment will follow at St. John Cemetery at a later date.  

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday.

Tags