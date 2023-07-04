OBITUARY Lula Manuel Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Lula Manuel, 81, who died at 7:17 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Opelousas.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lula Manuel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts