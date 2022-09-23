Lucille Fremin Babineaux
Lucille Fremin Babineaux, beloved mother and matriarch of a family of 105, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on September 19, 2022, at the age of 102.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with a Rosary recitation at 6 p.m., led by Deacon Patrick Burke, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Monday, September 26, 2022. Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant. Lectors will be Camille Renard, Marie Cadwell, Beryl Broussard and Nicole Blanco. Gifts will be presented by Elise, Blair, Hunter, Harrison and Mary-Blair Faucheaux, representing Mamaw’s youngest descendent. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum.
She was born to Sentney and Marie “Ella” (Ozenne) Fremin on October 3, 1919, in New Iberia.
Lucille and her family lived on Avery Island until she was 13. Lucille’s father ran the island’s general store and was postmaster and her mother taught Catholic education and boarded local teachers. During that time, the teachers asked Sentney and Ella if Lucille could accompany them to school. They agreed and so her formal education began at the a very young age.
In 1932, the Fremin family moved to Burke and in 1936, Lucille graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia at age 16. Until the time of her death in 2022, Lucille was the oldest living alumnus of Mt. Carmel Academy.
In 1935, Lucille met the love of her life, L. Louis Babineaux of Coteau. Louis and Lucille married in 1942 and were married 59 years until his death February 14, 2001. Together they raised seven children and ran The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company, which they founded in 1945, with Lucille as office manager.
Lucille, a devoted mother and faith-filled Catholic, volunteered at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Coteau. She was an exceptional seamstress and an outstanding cook who graciously extended hospitality and provided meals to the priests. In 1956, the family and business moved to New Iberia.
Affectionately known as MaMaw to her family, Lucille was especially grateful for the kindness and time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own and enjoyed many friendships across the great State of Louisiana and our country
Lucille is survived by children Kenneth J Babineaux (Linda), Baron P Babineaux (Karen) and Erroll C. Babineaux (Suzanne), all of New Iberia, Yvette Babineaux of Lafayette and Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell (John) of Richland, Washinton; as well as son-in-law Raymond S. Blanco of Lafayette.
Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren Karmen Blanco Hartfield, Raymond “Ray” Blanco Jr, Monique Blanco Boulet, Nicole Blanco George, Kathleen (Pilar) Blanco Eble, William (Billy) Babineaux, Kenneth (Jamie) Babineaux Jr., Cherie Babineaux Bailey, Baron Babineaux Jr., Beryl Babineaux Broussard, Bart Babineaux, Camille Cox Renard, John William Cox IV, Jeffrey Cox, John Cadwell Jr., Marie-Elise Cadwell Meyer, Cherami Cadwell Freeman, Jay Cadwell, James (Brandon) Cadwell, Erroll (Charlie) Babineaux Jr. and Elise Faucheaux; and an additional 36 great-grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Sentney and Ella Fremin; her husband Louis; her siblings Rosa Mae Romero and Sidney Fremin; her daughter Kathleen Babineaux Blanco (former Governor of Louisiana); son L. Louis Babineaux Jr.; granddaughter Patricia Lucille Babineaux; grandson Benedict Blanco; and great-grandson Cameron Bailey.
The family sends special thanks to all the Romero, Fremin and Babineaux families for their love and support through the years. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Doctors David Daly, Michelle Menard and Vina Baker, Heart of Hospice and Lucille’s caregivers Eva Rollins, Gloria Singleton, Chimyra Singleton, Carolyn Francis and Rose Lee for their compassionate care.
Pallbearers will be Ray Blanco Jr., Billy Babineaux, Jamie Babineaux, Bart Babineaux, John William Cox IV, John Cadwell Jr. and Charlie Babineaux.
Honorary pallbearers include Baron Babineaux Jr., Jeff Cox, Jay Cadwell and Brandon Cadwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to Ush One See Foundation, PO Box 14126, New Iberia, LA 70562 or to the charity of your choice.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
Marie Gachassin Charpentier
Marie Gachassin Charpentier passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at AMG Specialty Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Deacon David Furka officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, September, 21, 2022, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Marie was born on January 28, 1948, to the late Adleys Joseph and Nola Mae Norris Gachassin in New Iberia and was one of twelve children.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Gayle Francis Charpentier; three sons, Lee Charpentier and wife Liz, Casey Charpentier and wife Tandy and Bradley Charpentier; six grandchildren, Morgan Vallery Charpentier, Lyndsie Charpentier, Londyn Charpentier, Jansyn Charpentier, Kelsey Charpentier and Lauren Charpentier; four great-grandchildren, Kylan Louviere, Cain Duplantis, Carter Duplantis and Braegh Renee Schaubert; five sisters, Mary Mann, Ella Carter, Brenda Durocher, Anna Labit and Suzie Bonin; and four brothers, Johnny Gachassin, Adleys Gachassin Jr., Rickey Gachassin and Jack Gachassin.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one son, Rene Charpentier; and two brothers, Raywood Gachassin and Wade Gachassin.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Lee Charpentier, Casey Charpentier, Bradley Charpentier, David McAnally, Troy McAnally and Tim Charpentier.
Mike Carter, Trinity Hooper, Dylan Schaubert, Jansyn Charpentier and Tyler Prados will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Camille Comeaux
May 6, 1941 — September 18, 2022
Charles Camille Comeaux, 81, passed away peacefully at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Charles was born on May 6, 1941, to Walter Benoit Comeaux and Yolande Marie Broussard Comeaux.
He loved his grandchildren, watching football and playing music. Charles was a talented musician who played multiple instruments. He was a member of several bands over the years, having made close friends with his band mates.
He is survived by one daughter, Christine Breaux (Chad) of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Brooke, Wyatt, Annalise, John and Alexander Breaux. He is also survived by three brothers, Gerald J. Comeaux (Pearl) of New Iberia, Ray J. Comeaux of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Barry P. Comeaux of New Iberia; and two sisters, Lou Ann C. Dugas and Katie C. Morel. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and great-nephews. In addition he is survived by two family friends, Louis A Gaspard Sr. and Joseph Moreaux, both of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Yolande Comeaux; one brother, Donald A. Comeaux; three sisters, Elaine Theresa Comeaux Segura, Gloria Ann Comeaux and Mildred Gail Comeaux; three brothers-in-law, L.J. Segura (Elaine), F.J. Dugas Jr. (Lou Ann) and Ronald J. Morel (Katie).
The family wishes to thank and acknowledge Mary Walker, as well as the caring and dedicated staff of Louisiana Extended Care Hospital of Lafayette, Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Community Hospice Care.
Wesley Moore
Wesley Moore, 78, a resident of Jeanerette passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum, 7605 E Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
Wesley leaves to honor and cherish his memory his devoted wife, Dorothy Charlene Moore; his sons Wesley Moore Jr., Quentin Gerard Moore, both of Jeanerette and Jared Wesley Moore of Austin, Texas; three brothers, Joseph Moore of Los Angeles, California, Edward (Paulette) Moore of Houston, Texas and McKinley (Nancy) Moore of Richmond, Virginia; three sisters, Georgiana Gwendolyn Taylor of Houston, Texas, Cecile M. Smith of Jeanerette and Gladys M. Pecantte of New Iberia; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ozema Moore and Ida Mae Green Moore; two sisters, Lucy M. Hill and Rita Holmes; four brothers, Ozema Moore Jr., Alvin Sunny Moore, Michael Ellis Moore and Little Johnny Moore; and his only daughter Weslyn Moore.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Inc.