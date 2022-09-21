OBITUARY Lucille F. Babineaux Sep 21, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Lucille Fremin Babineaux, 102, who died on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Babineaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Lucille Fremin Babineaux New Iberia Arrangement Pend