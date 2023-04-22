Lovelace Broussard Sr.

DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Lovelace Broussard Sr., 78, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m.

