DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Lovelace Broussard Sr., 78, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m.
A native of Delcambre, Mr. Lovelace passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2023. He was a devout Christian and had strong faith. He enjoyed life and was known for living life to its fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his loving, devoted wife and best friend of 43 years. He was the best husband, loving father and grandfather that his family could ask for. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He was a graduate of Herod High School in Abbeville. He accepted Christ at an early age. He was an altar boy and also participated in church organizations like Children of Mary and was the Eucharistic Minister. He received the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for outstanding service to the church and community. He was a perfect gentleman. He was compassionate, kind and always willing to help out.
He was a hard worker in the oil field. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years. One of his hobbies was dancing. He loved to swing on the dance floor. He loved playing cards. He also loved to barbeque. Breakfast was his specialty. He made a mean breakfast. He loved watching football and basketball, especially the Saints, Cowboys and LeBron James. He had a heart of solid gold. He loved joking and laughing with his family. He and his family took yearly family vacations and had weekly family outings. His family’s hearts are full of fond memories. He will be with them every day, and his family will find peace in knowing that they will be with him once again.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Octavia Broussard of St. Martinville; his daughter Latasha B. Boudreaux and her husband Antonio of Maurice; his sons Lovelace Broussard Jr. and his fiancé Sarahlynn Levine of Erath and Chris Broussard and his wife Nicole of Broussard; his brother Dominic Broussard Jr. and his wife Annie of Bastirop; his sisters Mildred Broussard of Delcambre and Rita Broussard of Delcambre; his grandchildren Ciana Boudreaux, Samantha Broussard, Antonio “A.J.” Boudreaux Jr., Adiana Boudreaux and on one on the way; and his three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dominic Broussard and Noelie Shello Broussard; his sister Joyce B. Jones; his child Mahilia Ann Broussard; and his grandchild Wallace Broussard.
Serving as pallbearers will be Spencer (Drakey) Linden, Daniel (Danny) Shello, Lance Linden, Ramsey Harrison, Catrelle Noel Sr., and McKenzie Jackson.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Domonic Broussard Jr., Virgil Ruffin, Kenneth Roy, Albert Roy, Paul Ruly Jackson, Freeman Jackson and Wallace Linden.
The repass will take place at the B.J. Center, 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Delcambre, La 70528.