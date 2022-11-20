Louise Mouton Cousin

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Louise Mouton Cousin, 92, who passed away at her home in New Iberia on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. 

Services will be celebrated at noon on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery. The Reverend Keith Landry will officiate the service.

