A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Louise Mouton Cousin, 92, who passed away at her home in New Iberia on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Services will be celebrated at noon on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery. The Reverend Keith Landry will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass, with a Rosary being recited at 11:30 a.m., immediately prior to Mass.
Louise was a devoted Catholic and her faith was an integral part of her life. She grew up in Lafayette, attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau and graduated from Maryville Catholic College in St. Louis, Missouri.
She married Jack Joseph Cousin in October 1952, and together they raised five children in New Iberia.
Louise is survived by her children Jacques J. Cousin, Louise Alix Cousin, George B. (Janie) Cousin, Germaine Cousin Stanley, and Marguerite T. Cousin. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Camille Cousin DeTrinis, Claire L. Cousin, Jack J. Cousin III, Jay L. Wattigny, Maria R. Wattigny, Lydia J. Wattigny, G. Joseph Cousin III, Sarah J. Cousin, Louis J. Stanley Jr., Stephanie S. Watson and Marc J. Stanley; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. David Mouton and Edward P. Mouton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack J. Cousin; her parents J. Alfred and Irene Barry Mouton; brothers J. Alfred Mouton Jr. and J. Barry Mouton; and her sister Dianne Mouton Landry.
Scholarship was always important to Louise. In fact, she was valedictorian at both her high school and college graduations. Louise loved music, history, literature and writing and imparted this love to the many students she taught throughout her career at Catholic High and Mt. Carmel. Stories and anecdotes from her many students about their experiences in the classroom of “Miss Cou” are a testament to her gift for teaching and influencing people. Her wit, sense of humor, and the fact that she could hold a conversation on any given topic at any time is something for which she will always be remembered.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons Jay L. Wattigny, Louis J. Stanley Jr., Marc J. Stanley, Jack J. Cousin, G. Joseph Cousin and godchild John Barry Mouton.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially Alexis Romero RN and caregivers Gertrude Primeaux and Mary Cole.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Catholic High School or Hospice of Acadiana.
Special thanks to Kenneth Pellerin and the staff of Evangeline Funeral Home for the caring attention given to our family in the handling of these arrangements.
Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the the arrangements.