Funeral Services will be held for Louise Mouton Cousin, 92, at noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Peters Catholic Church. A full obituary will follow.Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Louise Cousin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.