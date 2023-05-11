Louis Joseph Fournet II, affectionately known as “Sugar,” passed away at the age of 87, shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville, with the Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., with Father Joel Faulk officiating. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.
Louis was born on July 13, 1935, in St. Martinville, the third of six children born to the union of Fred and Lucille Fournet.
Louis was a veteran of the United States Army having served following the Korean War, stationed in Germany.
After his return home he attended Northeast University in Monroe, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy. After which he moved to Morgan City where he worked for Eckerd’s Pharmacy. In the late-sixties he purchased a pharmacy in Patterson where served the community for 38 years. Louis was active in Rotary for over 40 years as well as was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the former Krewe of Agmaroil in Franklin of which he was a past king. He was an avid student of history who had a passion of Civil War history. Another favorite pastime of Louis’ was dancing.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife Connie Martin Fournet; his three children, Marilyn C. Fournet, Louis J. Fournet III and Kathryn E. Marva and her husband Joe; one grandson, Andrew Storm; his five siblings, F. Gerard Fournet Jr. and his wife Gladys, Virginia Howard, Mary Lucille Guirard, Adrienne Morgan and Antoinette Peters and her husband Wayne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred G. Fournet Sr. and Lucille Rhorer Fournet.
Serving as pallbearers will be Louis J. Fournet III, Frederick Gerard Fournet III, George J. Fournet, Andrew Storm, Frederick Brent Fournet and Jim Schexnayder.
Louis’ family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers through Home Instead, Louise Davis and Lois Hawkins, as well as those through Lorraine Lockhart Nursing Service, Chancy Miguez, Ronald Colbert and Cheryl Robertson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main St., Franklin, LA 70538, 337-828-5426.
