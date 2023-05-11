Louis Joseph Fournet II

Louis Joseph Fournet II, affectionately known as “Sugar,” passed away at the age of 87, shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville, with the Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., with Father Joel Faulk officiating. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

