JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Louis E. Broussard, 90, at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church before the celebration of the Mass.

