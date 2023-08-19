JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Louis E. Broussard, 90, at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church before the celebration of the Mass.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Louis E. Broussard passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Louis had a great passion for hard work. Through this hard work ethic he developed a thriving business of heavy equipment operation.
He loved his children greatly. He loved spoiling his grand and great-grandchildren and caring for others. In his pastime he enjoyed woodworking. Also, he won the local Christmas decoration contest for several years.
Mr. Louis is survived by his three children, Jeanette Broussard, Clint Broussard Sr. (Kelly), Wendy Francis (Duane); grandchildren Blaine Bourque, Dawn Hebert, Vicky Bourque, Lance Bourque, Paige Montero, Stewart Francis, Nicole Montesano, Clint Broussard Jr. and Chelsea Francis; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Guidry Broussard; parents Louis C. and Julia Guillotte Broussard; two siblings, Edwin “Pete” Broussard and Odile Broussard.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Clint Broussard Sr., Clint Broussard Jr., Jerry Darby Jr., Stewart Francis, Lance Bourque and Ben Darby.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the care and support they shared with Mr. Louis and his family.