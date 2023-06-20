Funeral services are pending for Loucindy C. Borner, 80, the former Loucindy Chambers, who died at 1:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

