OBITUARY Loucindy C. Borner Jun 20, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Loucindy C. Borner, 80, the former Loucindy Chambers, who died at 1:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.