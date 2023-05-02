A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home for Lou Henegar Deslatte, 72, with Pastor Jeremy Babb officiating. Lou will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Family Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Lou was born on January 28, 1951, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee to the late William and Viola Brown Hengar and was one of six children. She passed away on April 26, 2023, at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who was loved by all who knew her. She was devoted and dedicated to her family, caring for them anytime she had the opportunity. Lou’s greatest joys were spending time with her family, cooking and gardening. Her love for her plants, her family’s plants and her neighbor’s plants will long be remembered by all.
Survivors include her children Wyndi Mathews and husband Kevin, Johnny Perdue, Jimmy Perdue, Edmond Deslatte and wife Sharon and Shawna Conner and husband Adam; sixteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald David Deslatte; two brothers, William Edward Henegar and Freddie Joe Henegar; and three sisters, Martha Evelyn Henegar, Jackie Milton Henegar and Mary Magaline Henegar.
