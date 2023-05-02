A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home for Lou Henegar Deslatte, 72, with Pastor Jeremy Babb officiating. Lou will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Family Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lou Deslatte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags