Lou Ann Jenkins Berry

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial for Lou Ann Jenkins Berry, 72, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road in Jeanerette. Fr. Francis Damoah will be the celebrant. Her earthly resting place will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Corners.

Lou Ann suddenly but peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Port Arthur, Texas. “Forever safe in the arms of Jesus.”

