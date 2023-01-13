JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial for Lou Ann Jenkins Berry, 72, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road in Jeanerette. Fr. Francis Damoah will be the celebrant. Her earthly resting place will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Corners.
Lou Ann suddenly but peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Port Arthur, Texas. “Forever safe in the arms of Jesus.”
Visitation will be held beginning at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the Recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Mrs. Lou Ann Jenkins Berry was born into a growing family on Sunday, September 3, 1950, to the union of Clarence Jenkins Sr. and Prophetess Louisiana Isadore Jenkins, whom both preceded her in death in Jeanerette.
After completing high school, she went to attend college for two years. She began employment at CLECO as a customer service representative and retired after 23 years of service.
It was during this time she met Timothy Berry Sr. and they were married in November of 1998. Although becoming widowed as a young woman, she worked untiringly, to ensure their three children lacked nothing. Lou Ann quickly became the calming spirit of the home. She remained a resident of Jeanerette for the entirety of her life due to her love for its people, her church parish and her loved ones in close proximity. Lou Ann was baptized and was a devout Catholic. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church where she served in several capacities.
Her approach to all things displayed the work of Christ living amongst us. Often seen moving down the winding country roads with the sun peering thru the sugar cane fields on a quest for being the eyes, feet and ears of Jesus, Lou Ann will be missed. Not only by her immediate family but the extended family of whomever she met, touched, nursed or spoke a kind word to.
We miss her presence already but we are comforted that she is reunited with other family members and now is in the presence of our great God.
Lou Ann leaves embracing the hearts of her three children, Andrea Marie Berry of Katy, Texas, Timothy James Berry Jr. of Houston, Texas and Anthony Andrew Berry of New York, New York; six siblings, Cora Mae Wiggins of Port Arthur, Texas, Bessie Marie Torre of Katy, Texas, Clarence Jenkins Sr. of Houston, Texas, Joseph Jenkins of Baton Rouge, Lawrence Jenkins Sr. of Jeanerette and Patrick (Carolyn) Jenkins of Albuquerque, New Mexico; several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins, relatives, friends and her chosen family of God.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Jenkins and James “GG”Jenkins; grandparents Junius Isadore and Charlotte Volter Isadore and Henry Jenkins and Mary Mathews Jenkins; her father-in-law and mother-in-law James Berry and Marion Campbell Berry; and three sisters-in-law, Hattie Jenkins Pamela Jenkins and Marcella Berry-Olivier.