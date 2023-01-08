OBITUARY Lou Ann J. Berry Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEANERETTE - Funeral services are pending for Lou Ann Jenkins Berry, 72, a resident of Jeanerette, who died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Port Arthur, Texas.Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lou Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Resident Funeral Home Lafayette Port Arthur Lou Ann J. Berry Lou Ann Jenkins Berry