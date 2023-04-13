Lorita Price JeanBaptiste

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Lorita P. JeanBaptiste, 84, the former Lorita Price, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday April 14, ,2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 201 Gary Street, with Fr. Mike Sucharski, S.V.D., celebrant officiating.Entombment will be Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum (Francis Loop) in Saint Martinville.
Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be recited at noon.
Lorita was a resident of Saint Martinville. She transitioned from the temporal to the eternal at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at her residence.
She was a a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 54 of Saint Martinville and the Goodwill Society. Her church ministries included serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Church Altar Society Coordinator, Trustee - St. Joseph Catholic Church of Broussard, St. Anthony Catholic Church of Cade and a recipient of The Martin Luther King Jr. Award.
Lorita leaves to cherish her daughter Jennifer Rattliff (Howard) of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter-in-law Sharleen JeanBaptiste of Saint Martinville; one sister, Rita Levy of Saint Martinville; five grandchildren, Ronald JeanBaptiste of Sterling, Virginia, Kristina R. Rattliff of Portland, Oregon, Brittini JeanBaptiste of Mesquite, Texas, Candace L. Rattliff and Howard J. Rattliff Jr. both of Fort Worth, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Iralyn Clark, Coby Pete, Keirra JeanBaptiste and Teiona JeanBaptiste; three sisters-in-law, Ethel Jarrett of Farmington Hills, Mississippi, Emmalene JB Hunter of Orchard Lake, Michigan and Verna Price of Saint Martinville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alton JeanBaptiste; parents Rogest Price and Alberta S. Scypion; son Ronald JeanBaptiste; sisters Hilda P. Charles and Leona P. Lee; and two brothers, Willie Price and Solomon Scypion.
Active pallbearers are Allen Simon, Wilbert Narcisse, Delaney Johnson, Javin Hunter, Donald Baldwin and Jules Jefferson.
Honorary pallbearers are Alex JeanBaptiste, Howard J. Ratcliff, Jr., Ronald JeanBaptiste Jr., Howard J. Ratcliff III, Allen JeanBaptiste, Bradford Paul Lee, Errol Solomon, Ezra Price, Kerry Charles, Peter Johnson, Melvin Cole, Chuck Ely and Cedric Jones.