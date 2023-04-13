Lorita Price JeanBaptiste

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Lorita P. JeanBaptiste, 84, the former Lorita Price, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday April 14, ,2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 201 Gary Street, with Fr. Mike Sucharski, S.V.D., celebrant officiating.Entombment will be Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum (Francis Loop) in Saint Martinville.

Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be recited at noon.

