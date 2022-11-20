LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Lori Ann Rebert Albert, 52, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
A native of Franklin and resident of Loreauville, Lori passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Lori was a hard-working woman and enjoyed her job in accounts receivable at Vortex Construction.
Lori was a foster care mother for countless children for over 25 years. She was a social butterfly and never met a stranger. Her door was always open to anyone and was a loving and caring woman.
She loved to go camping, riding in the boat and adored the time spent with her family. Lori was a rock to many people and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Wade Albert of Loreauville; mother Leona Schouest Rebert; children Richard Gallardo, Derrick Miller, Brandon Albert, Sarah Champagne and husband Jeremy, Danielle Albert, Josh Albert and wife Kourtney, Anthony Albert, Alexis Dunkin and husband Tyler, Brooklyn Albert, Patelyn Albert and the many others that thought of her as a mother; 17 grandchildren; siblings Steve Rebert Jr. and wife Debbie; Kirt Rebert Sr., Paul Rebert Sr. and wife Denise, Sheila Gardner and husband “D”, Elmo Rebert Sr. and wife Erin and Daniel Rebert.
She was preceded in death by her father Steve Rebert Sr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Albert, Josh Albert, Derrick Miller, Richard Gallardo, Jeremy Champagne, Joshua Gaspard, Dorsey Barras Jr. and John Barras. The honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Barras.
The family would like to thank West Jefferson Medical Center and their amazing staff of doctors and nurses for all of the care and compassion shown to Lori and her family.