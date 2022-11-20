Lori Ann Rebert Albert

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Lori Ann Rebert Albert, 52, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. 

