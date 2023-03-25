Loretta Judice Van Brocklin

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Loretta Judice Van Brocklin, 88, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with a Rosary at 10 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

