LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Loretta Judice Van Brocklin, 88, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with a Rosary at 10 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Van Brocklin passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at New Iberia Manor South.
Mrs. Van Brocklin was retired having worked in accounting for various companies.
She enjoyed travelling with her daughter and her aunts. She travelled the United States and parts of Canada and Mexico. Her goal was to see all fifty states. She has now reached her final destination in the hands of the Lord.
She is survived by one son, Kurt Van Brocklin and one daughter, Penni Van Brocklin both of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Leroy J. Van Brocklin of New Iberia and parents Louis “Nego” Judice and Lita Neuville Judice.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank New Iberia Manor South and Hospice of Acadiana for their kind and dedicated care.