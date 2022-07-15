Funeral services will be conducted for Lorena M. Singleton, 66, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corrine Street, with Rev. Carl F. Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion #1 Baptist Church Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
A native and resident of New Iberia, she departed this life at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Lorena Marie Singleton graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in January of 1974. She was a gifted seamstress and worked many years in retail. She was a believer in Christ and was baptized at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Loreauville. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son Darel P. Roy Jr. of New Iberia; brother Joseph L. Singleton Jr. (Kimberly) of Birmingham, Alabama; sister Terrilyn M. Singleton of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Quiana M. Nathan Roy and Qua’Deria M. Nathan Roy; one grandson, Darel P. Roy; father of her youngest son Toussaint J. Johnson Sr; great-granddaughter Ava’Lyn M. Hardin all of New Iberia; stepmother Leona B. Singleton of Dallas, Texas; one nephew, Joseph L. Singleton III of Birmingham, Alabama; two nieces, Elizabeth A. Singleton and Sarah M. Singleton of Birmingham, Alabama; her close cousins Rena Guillory (Ernest), Harriet Thomas, Willie Thomas Jr., Arlene Thomas, Dora Alexander all of New Iberia, Camelia Joseph of Houston, Texas and Beverly Jacquet-Ubbes of Fort Worth, Texas; special friends Quintella Marshall and Lavonda Walker both of New Iberia; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Joseph L. Singleton Sr.; mother Ether Green Singleton; son Toussaint James Johnson Jr.; grandfather Alphonse Green; grandmother Rena Polk; grandson Darel Paul Roy III; and special aunt Lorena Joseph Thomas.