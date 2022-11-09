Loraine Paul Trahan

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Loraine “Tuttie” Paul Trahan, 86, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. 

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

