Loraine Paul Trahan

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Loraine “Tuttie” Paul Trahan, 86, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, “Tuttie,” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Landmark of Acadiana.
“Tuttie” began working at an early age with his father at James P. Cross Farms. Later in life, he worked for the State of Louisiana with DOTD and retired with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Cajun French Music Association, New Iberia Chapter. His favorite pastime was to listen and dance to Cajun and Swamp Pop music with friends and family. “Tuttie” enjoyed tending to his yard, cutting his grass and keeping up with the Atlanta Braves baseball team and he was elated when the Braves won the 2021 World Series. He really enjoyed visiting all of the family and was always there for special occasions. “Tuttie” was a special guy, dependable, never met a stranger and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his brother Carrol Trahan and wife Joan of New Iberia; sister Joy Rita Delahoussaye and husband Raymond of St. Martinville; nephews Chad Trahan of New Iberia, Scott Trahan and wife Allison of New Iberia, Brent Delahoussaye and wife Amanda of Broussard and Dale Delahoussaye of St. Martinville; nieces Beth Viator and husband George Viator II of New Iberia and Marcie Lanerie of St. Martinville; great-nieces and great-nephews Corryn and Easton Viator (who considered “Tuttie” to be a grandfather to them), Aubrey Campo and husband Ross of Lafayette, Makenzie Trahan, London Trahan, Brendon Delahoussaye and wife Danielle, Jake Delahoussaye and wife Alyssa, Alyse Benoit and Carson Lanerie; great-great-nephew L. J., Jeffery; great-great-niece Sawyer Delahoussaye; and his four legged companions Elsa and Willow.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Trahan and Mabel D. Trahan Eldridge and niece-in-law Sharon Trahan.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chad Trahan, Scott Trahan, George Viator II and Brent Delahoussaye.
Honorary pallbearer will be Easton Viator.
The family would like to thank Landmark of Acadiana, Lourdes Hospice and Maison Teche for their care and compassion. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the many friends and relatives of “Tuttie” for their lifelong support and friendship as well as their prayers during his time of need.