ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Lonnie J. Laviolette, 76, was held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Sensat officiating.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Erath.
A resident of Abbeville, Mr. Lonnie passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He was a jack of all trades. Throughout his life his occupations consisted of farming, shrimping and welding. He enjoyed riding on his tractor, being on the water, crawfishing, gardening and cooking for his family. He especially loved spending time with his family. They considered his home the “go to” house for family gatherings. He will be deeply missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Theresa Laviolette of Abbeville; his son Clayton Jude Laviolette and his wife Katherine of Youngsville; his daughter Melissa Spiker and her husband Brian of Abbeville; his grandchildren Aidan Jude Laviolette, Loni Morgan Morrongiello and her husband Carlo and Koy Adam Spiker and his wife London; his great-grandchildren Lorenzo Morrongiello and Kolbi Lynn; his mother Zula Laviolette of Abbeville; his brothers Calvin Laviolette of Abbeville, Roland Laviolette and his wife Amy of Abbeville and Nolan Laviolette and his wife Lori of Abbeville; and his sister-in-law Cindy Laviolette of Abbeville.
He was preceded in death by his father Adam Laviolette; his brother Ronald Laviolette; and his sister-in-law Connie Laviolette.
Serving as pallbearers were Anthony Laviolette, Aidan Laviolette, Koy Spiker, Carlo Morrongiello, Brian Spiker and Clayton Laviolette.
Serving as honorary pallbearer was Lane Laviolette.