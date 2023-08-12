Lonnie J. Laviolette

Lonnie J. Laviolette

ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Lonnie J. Laviolette, 76, was held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Sensat officiating.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Erath.

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Laviolette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags