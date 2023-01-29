OBITUARY Lionel Cerf Jan 29, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEANERETTE—Funeral services are pending for Lionel Cerf, 65, a resident of Jeanerette, who died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, following a lengthy illness.Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lionel Cerf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law