LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Linda Sonnier, 72, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
A native of Winnie, Texas, and resident of New Iberia, Linda Sonnier passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her residence.
Soulmate, mother, best friend and confidant. Linda Sonnier loved her family. She would love to spoil each of her grandbabies. Each of the grandchildren was very special in their own right.
Linda was married to Rodney for 38 years. During their time together she enjoyed sewing and handcrafts, working in her flower garden, she loved her cat “Maverick” and feeding the wild birds in the yard and from time to time she enjoyed baking.
Linda Sonnier is survived by her husband 38 years Rodney Sonnier of New Iberia; five children, Salina Beaugh of Abbeville, Veronica Ferry (Stephan) of Lafayette, Jason Sonnier (Angie), Tonya Dupre (Wayne Jr.) both of New Iberia and Heath Sonnier (Simone) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Toby, Kauri, Nolan, Genna, Isabella, Alleigh, Tenleigh, Emleigh and Harper; one great-grandchild, Renleigh; brother Lester Fontenot Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lester Sr. and Adeline Abshire Fontenot; and two brothers, Toni Fontenot and Glenn Fontenot.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are friends and family.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the tremendous kindness and support they shared.