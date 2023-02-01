Linda Sonnier

LOREAUVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Linda Sonnier, 72, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

