OBITUARY Linda L. Elow Apr 1, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Linda Lewis Elow, 75, who died at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Calcutta House in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.