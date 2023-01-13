Linda Helen Garb

A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Linda Helen “Minnie Bo Peep” Garb, 72, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Garb passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.
Linda was born Sept. 9, 1950, in New Iberia, daughter to Moe and Rose Garb. Linda was loved by all that knew her and affectionately known as “Minnie Bo” by those very close to her.
Her greatest attributes were her huge heart, and love for her family. Linda always looked forward to spending weekends with her grandchildren. She was upbeat and almost always happy with kind words and an “I love you” always in parting. Even in worst of moments her sense of humor glowed.
Linda loved music and any opportunity to dance. Her favorite bands were the Boogie Kings and the Garb Brothers. She knew the words to every song. If she didn’t have a partner, she shared the dance floor with whoever was dancing. If there was nobody on the dance floor, she wasn’t shy about getting out there alone and encouraging everyone to join in. When she couldn’t go out, she danced around her house. Linda just danced!
She enjoyed reading but, second to dancing she loved conversation. As her health faded, she became a fan of social media. It became her outlet and afforded her the pleasure of sharing with her old friends and making new friends. It completed the life she was accustomed to and had grown up with. The front door was always unlocked. No need to call in advance. There was always time for friends and family.
She is survived by her son Byron Soirez and fiancée Shantel Villarreal of St. Martinville; grandsons Tobyn Harvey, Rodney Soirez, Christopher Soirez and C. J. Villarreal; granddaughters Stefanee Soirez and Kamerin Villarreal; great-grandchildren R. J. Hopes, Alayna Pichoff and Kelleigh Pichoff; sister Mary Ellen Garb; brothers Sam Garb, Gary Garb and Doug Garb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Moses “Moe” Garb and Rose “Gaga” Garb Freeze; sister Frances Garb; and nieces Jacqueline LeDee and Sammy Tetreault.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Iberia Medical Center for all of their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank all of Mrs. Linda’s family and friends for all of their prayers and support over the past years.