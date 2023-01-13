Linda Helen Garb

Linda Helen Garb

A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Linda Helen “Minnie Bo Peep” Garb, 72, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

