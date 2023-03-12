Linda Gary Belaire

LAFAYETTE—Funeral services for Linda Gary Belaire, 60, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in David

Funeral Home, with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Burial will follow Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

