LAFAYETTE—Funeral services for Linda Gary Belaire, 60, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in David
Funeral Home, with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Burial will follow Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday.
Linda, “Maw,” as she is known to her grandchildren was a native of New Iberia and a resident of Broussard. She was exceptionally caring and kind. She loved spending time with her family and friends and anyone who knew Linda knew of her love for boiled crabs.
Linda is survived by her husband Ernest Joseph Belaire Jr.; her son Michael and his wife Michelle Theriot; her daughter Maggie Theriot; her grandchildren Griffin, Hadley and Evangeline Theriot; sisters Mary and her husband Gaylord Musemeche and Louella and her husband Gabriel Leblanc; stepchildren Maggie and husband Kenneth Melancon, Bonnie and husband James Maturin and Donald and wife Tara Belaire; and step grandchildren Bret, Jacob, Callie, Matthew, Anna, Tyler, Joshua, Caleb and Christen.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Theriot, Gabe LeBlanc, Kenneth Melancon, Matthew Melancon, Terrence Musemeche and Clint Musemeche.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Belaire, Gaylord Musemeche, Griffin Theriot, Jacob Melancon, Tyler Maturin, Joshua Maturin, Caleb Belaire and Adam Musemeche.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all of their of their care and compassion given to Linda and her family during this difficult time.
Condolences may be sent to the Belaire family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Hwy., 837-9887, is in charge of the arrangements.
