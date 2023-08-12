OBITUARY Linda Faye Dupuy Maturin Aug 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Linda Faye Dupuy Maturin, 62, who died on Thursday, August 10, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Maturin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save