Lily Comeaux Meyers

Lily Comeaux Meyers

Funeral services will be conducted for Lily Comeaux Meyers, 76, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen from 8 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lily Meyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags