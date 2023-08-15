Funeral services will be conducted for Lily Comeaux Meyers, 76, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen from 8 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Lily passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at her residence.
Lily was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She liked spending time with and caring for her family. Lily loved dancing to French music with her loving husband Fred and they could often be found at Smiley’s in Erath. She also enjoyed playing Pokeno and going to Bingo every Sunday. A loving wife, stepmother, sister and friend, Lily will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Lily is survived by her loving husband of 17 years Fred Meyers; stepsons Kenneth Meyers (Jackie), Blaine Meyers (Debra), Keith Meyers (Wanda) and Zeb Meyers Sr.; brother Junius Comeaux (Millie); sisters Shirley C. Bourque, Ella C. Delahoussaye and Cindy Comeaux.
Lily was preceded in death by her parents Romaine Comeaux Sr. and Rosa Dore Comeaux; stepdaughter Carol “Pumpkin” Meyers; brothers Paul Comeaux, Raymond Comeaux and Lawrence Comeaux; and sisters Mary C. Rogers and Laura C. Bourque.
Serving as pallbearers are Blaine Meyers, Kenneth Meyers, Keith Meyers, Zeb Meyers, Lance Meyers and Jeremy Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Romaine Rogers, Brent Sherwood, Buddy Comeaux and Joe Comeaux.
