A Catholic Mass for Mr. Lewis Calvin Dwyer Jr. will be held at noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Lewis was a native of New Orleans. He was an easy going, very independent, outgoing and a free-spirited individual that would rarely be seen without his Kangol and a handkerchief. He had a deep passion for music and enjoyed making mixed CD’s from the originals which he still retained.
He worked at Southern Scrap and The Superdome in New Orleans for many years but later retired from construction. He was very crafty with his hands and enjoyed decorating at home, especially the hallways of his School Days Apartment Building. He also made jewelry for his family and friends just to brighten their day and so much more. He truly enjoyed life.
Lewis was known for being punctual and very well organized. He also enjoyed doing for others even while going through his own challenges without complaints or excuses. When things were tough, he just picked up the pieces and worked with what life was throwing at him. He made it all look so easy. He was truly an inspiration and he loved to encourage others. He hardly ever missed a day without saying the Rosary. Lewis left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be truly missed and remembered by many.
He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Vyoncia Michelle Ogunmokun and her husband Samson of Houston, Texas, Victoria Bissig of Houston, Texas and Bernadin Dwyer of New Orleans; one son, Sterling David Green Sr. of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Madelyn Slusher (Mervin, deceased) of Avondale and Malvina Johnson (Bernard) of New Iberia; five brothers, Wilbert Dwyer (Jacqueline) of Terrytown, Joseph Dwyer of New Orleans, Daryl Dwyer of Avondale, Ronald Dwyer (Charmaine) of New Orleans and Donald Dwyer (Lisa) of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jacqueline Dwyer; one son, Louis Green Jr.; his parents Lewis Calvin Dwyer Sr. and Princetta Claire White Dwyer; and one sister, Alvertis Bernard.
Honorary pallbearers are Sterling David Green Sr., Sterling David Green Jr., Corey Watts, Wilbert Dwyer, Desmond K. Green, Bernard Johnson, Kelvin L. Thompson and Ronald Dwyer.