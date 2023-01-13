OBITUARY Levetta A. Durall Jan 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Levetta Alexander Durall, 73, who died at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Levetta Alexander Durall Funeral Home Arrangement General Medical Center Pend