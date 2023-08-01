OBITUARY Lester Celestine Jr. Aug 1, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Mr. Lester Celestine Jr., 47, who died on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lester Celestine, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts