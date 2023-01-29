OBITUARY Leshawn Spencer Jan 29, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Leshawn Spencer, 45, who died at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Leshawn Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save