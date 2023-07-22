OBITUARY Leroy Lancon Jul 22, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral arrangements are pending for Leroy Lancon, 93, who died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Lancon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion