OBITUARY Leroy Joseph Jr. Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Leroy Joseph Jr., 49, who died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Emory Decatur Hospital in Decatur, Georgia. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Joseph, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Leroy Joseph Jr. Funeral Service Fletcher Emory Decatur Hospital Decatur Arrangement