OBITUARY Leonard Ambrose Feb 10, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Leonard Ambrose, 80, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his residence.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.