A Mass of Christian burial for Leona Mae Fuselier, 75, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Donald Bernard Jr., celebrant officiating. Entombment will be held on a later date at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.

