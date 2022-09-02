A Mass of Christian burial for Leona Mae Fuselier, 75, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Donald Bernard Jr., celebrant officiating. Entombment will be held on a later date at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned this life at 1:12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her residence.
Spiritually Leona was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. She was a 35-year retiree of the Iberia Parish School System as a custodian. After retirement she was employed at Dauterive Hospital in New Iberia.
She leaves in God’s care one daughter, Shani Fuselier of New Iberia; three brothers, Alfred G. Phillips (Vanessa), Rene Phillips (Marlene) and Clarence Gilliam (Vern) all of New Iberia; two special cousins, Brenda Allen of New Orleans and Whitney Paul of Maryland; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Christopher D. Fuselier; father Ricky Gilliam Sr.; mother Thelma Robertson Phillips; and brothers Richard Gilliam, Ricky H. Gilliam Jr. and Nathan Phillips.
Active pallbearers are Brison Fuselier, Brilon Fuselier, Walter Bienvenue, Elston Touriac, Nicholas Touriac and Cody Francis.
Honorary pallbearers are Alfred G. Phillips, Rene Phillips and Clarence Gilliam.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
