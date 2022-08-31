Lenes Patrick Thibodeaux

Lenes Patrick Thibodeaux

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lenes Patrick Thibodeaux, affectionately known by family and friends as Pooh Pat or Pat, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 71.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. dismissal on Thursday. In keeping with Pat’s wishes, all guests are asked to come dressed in their favorite LSU gear to honor his love of LSU sports. 

Tags