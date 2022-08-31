Lenes Patrick Thibodeaux, affectionately known by family and friends as Pooh Pat or Pat, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 71.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. dismissal on Thursday. In keeping with Pat’s wishes, all guests are asked to come dressed in their favorite LSU gear to honor his love of LSU sports.
A Communion service celebrating Pat’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Following the service, Pat will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery. Sharon would like to invite all in attendance to a reception at the Recreation Department in City Park following the services.
Pat was born October 14, 1950, in New Iberia to the late Andrew J. Thibodeaux and the late Genevieve Hebert Thibodeaux and was one of five children born to that union. He attended elementary school in New Iberia and moved with his family to Marksville, where he graduated from Marksville High. He later attended Northeast Louisiana University and University of North Carolina’s school of Sports Management.
It was not long after that Pat would return to New Iberia and began working with the New Iberia Police Department as a dispatcher. He often visited with his friend, Pat Dayton, who was the director of the recreation department at that time and a sports fan as well. Pat would catch up on all things LSU with his buddy. In 1982, an opportunity arose when a position for Assistant Director of NIRD opened up and Pat applied. His interview went very well with the Park Board and he was hired. For the next ten years, Pat gave his all to the recreation department to help grow the adult and youth programs. He took great pride in the care of the softball fields and other sports facilities so that they would be in the best shape possible. He also volunteered to coach softball and basketball teams in the youth league. It was a great time for him and he loved his job.
In 1993, Pat moved on from the recreation department to pursue a different career, but his love and commitment to the recreation department brought him back. On his 49th birthday, he returned to his beloved friends with the recreation department to continue helping sports for both youth and adults. In a quote from an article written about Pat he said, “I always missed working with the department, watching kids develop in the sports programs and go on to high school and college sports. I made a lot of good friends while working here. I saw an opportunity to come back and help out and it has been a real enjoyment. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present.”
Pat was instrumental in restarting the NIRD Football Grid Quiz which was popular with the public and The Daily Iberian. But Pat’s crowning achievement was starting the New Iberia Recreation Softball Hall of Fame, which honored those players, coaches, umpires and sponsors that have contributed so much to the game of softball in New Iberia. Pat was not only the driving force behind the Hall of Fame, but was inducted in 2012, an honor he was very proud of.
In addition to the Hall of Fame, Pat was inducted into the USSSA Softball Hall of Fame for his contributions and service. He was a member of the Louisiana Recreation and Parks Association, served on the LRPA Board in several positions and helped New Iberia host two state conferences and numerous district meetings. He was an avid sports fan and a great athlete in softball, basketball, volleyball, golf and bowling. He was known for his fierce competition and being the best teammate ever.
Outside of his enduring commitment to his career and NIRD, Pat enjoyed spending time vacationing with his family on the beaches of Sea Grove, near Destin. His family reminisced about the great meals that Pat prepared for everyone. Whether it was his famous homemade nachos (each chip individually dressed with ingredients so that no chip was bare) or a crawfish etouffeé, you were always eating well when Pat cooked. He jokingly and often made the statement that he was a rock star, 7-feet tall and bullet proof. And to all that knew and loved him, he was just that. But his most wonderful trait was that he lived a humble life, making sure to care for everyone before himself. It was just the way he was and everyone loved him for it.
Through all of Pat’s accomplishments and honors, he remained humble and grounded and just loved living life. Everyone that knew Pat knew that he was a jokester and could make you laugh in an instant. It was always a pleasure to visit with him and a blessing to call him your friend. Sharon shared that he kept that wonderful sense of humor even in his last days. The family will treasure the times spent with him and keep his legacy alive in their hearts and thoughts. Until we meet again, rest well and we love you.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of 38 years Sharon Boyd Thibodeaux; his daughter and son Misty Thibodeaux Weisert and David Boyd and wife Karen; his grandchildren Lexi Weisert and Brantley Boyd; his brothers and sister Roger Thibodeaux and wife Garnet, Lynn Thibodeaux and Jennifer “Jenny” Dore’; a sister-in-law Marian Thibodeaux; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Along with his parents, Pat is preceded in death by his son-in-law Dan Weisert; his brother Glenn Thibodeaux Sr.; his in-laws Charles R. (Gramps) Baranco and Dorothy F. (Granny Dot) Baranco; his sister-in-law Kathy Tate; and his grandparents Lenes Hebert, Emily Rogers Boudreaux and Wilson Boudreaux Sr.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Donald Segura, Pat Dayton, Richard Touchet, Larry Hensgens, David Perez, Willie Gardner and Jimmy Robicheaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Julian Buteaux, L. J. Norris, Terry Fox, Heather Dominique, Jamie Thibodeaux and Keith Oliva.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat’s memory to the New Iberia Recreation Dept. or to the New Iberia Softball Hall of Fame, 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, so that Pat’s legacy can continue in providing organized sports for the youth and adults of New Iberia.
Sharon and the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Pat’s Angels, (as he called them), Laurie Yingling, Kristen Abshire and Ellen Thomas for their care and compassion shown to Pat. We love you all for being there for him and us.
