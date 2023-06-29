OBITUARY LeeAnna Cormier Jun 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for LeeAnna Cormier, 59, who died at 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of LeeAnna Cormier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts