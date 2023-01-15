Lee T. Kleinpeter Jr.

Lee T. Kleinpeter Jr.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Lee Thomas Kleinpeter Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. The very Reverend Ann B. Etheredge will officiate. Private entombment will be held at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home.

