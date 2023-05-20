OBITUARY Lee Doucet Sr. May 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Lee Doucet Sr., 91, who died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his residence.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lee Doucet, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law