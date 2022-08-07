Leatrice Delaune Seymour, our beloved mother and patriarch, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully entered into eternal peace and rest on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. At her passing she was 86.
In keeping with Leatrices’ wishes, private services will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery.
Leatrice was born May 28, 1936, in St. Martinville to the late Tild Delaune and the late Manola Lasseigne Delaune, one of four children born to that union. She was raised in a family steeped in Cajun heritage. She was retired from Jeanerette Mills as an inspector with over 20 years of faithful service.
Outside of her work, Leatrice enjoyed a simple, albeit full life with everything that brought her joy. Lynne remembers her mother’s skill as a seamstress and the beautiful clothing she made for them. Dresses for the girls and cowboy shirts for the boys and they loved it. Her cooking and baking was enjoyed by all as well. Cajun food was a specialty of hers and her jambalaya and white beans were always a hit. But they all remember the scratch chocolate cakes she baked.
In her earlier years, she traveled and was able to take a European vacation. But some of her best times where enjoyed at home. Family get-togethers with her sister and brothers in St. Martinville, laying back on the sofa to read a book or caring for her flowers, especially her stag horns, were times she cherished.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Lynne Romero Hotard and Ted, Timothy Romero and Sherry and Jonathan Paul Romero; a son-in-law Bryan Landry; eight grandchildren, Kardell “Dell” Landry Jr., Sommer Landry-Richard, Jarrett Landry, Kristen Reneé Romero, Bryan Christopher Landry, Drake Landry, Kalyn Romero and Abby Romero; 20 great-grandchildren; her stepchildren Donald Seymour and Donna Seymour-Gilliland; and two step-grandchildren, Tabitha Thompson and Robert K. Seymour.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert K. Seymour; her daughter who passed away September of 2021, Dianne Romero Landry; an infant son David Romero; and her sister and brothers Patsy Akers, Richard Delaune and Elmer Delaune.
Leatrice was a charitable person and often gave to charities close to her heart. In her memory, please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to a charity of your choice.
