Leatrice Delaune Seymour, our beloved mother and patriarch, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully entered into eternal peace and rest on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. At her passing she was 86.

In keeping with Leatrices’ wishes, private services will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery.

