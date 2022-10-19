OBITUARY Leander A. Viltz Jr. Oct 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leander A. Viltz Jr.Funeral services are pending for Leander Anthony Viltz Jr., 72, who died at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at New Iberia Manor South in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Leander Viltz, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service New Iberia Leander Anthony Viltz Jr. Fletcher Manor Leander A. Viltz Jr.