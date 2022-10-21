Leander A. Viltz Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Leander Anthony Viltz Jr., 72, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard officiating. He will await the resurrection at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors.
A visitation will be observed at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 22, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Leander Jr. transitioned at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Bayou Shadows Nursing Center.
Leander Jr. was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife and devoted wife of fifty years, Mrs. Alice Olivier Viltz of New Iberia; one daughter, Latoya Viltz of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Marcus Linzer Jr., Brittany Linzer and Baylie Willis; one bonus granddaughter, Kimberly Jones; seven godchildren, Marrisa Joseph, Andrea Moore, Nadine Moore, Ianthe Youman, Earl Viltz, Steven Vallere and Dwight Gardner; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives; two caregivers Elizabeth Randall and Laquisa Gibson; and friends.
He is preceded in death by one daughter, Consuelo Marie Viltz; his parents Leander Joseph Viltz Sr. and Grace Hypolite Viltz and Wilbert Viltz Sr. and Louise Hypolite Viltz; two grandchildren, Brianna Viltz and Bryson Viltz; one great-grandchild, Kazland Lawrence; and three brothers Raymond Viltz, Wilbert Viltz Jr. and Lawrence Viltz.
Active pallbearers are Earl Viltz, Quentin Viltz, Marcus Linzer Jr., George Olivier Jr., Ronald Joseph Sr. and Steven Vallere.
Honorary pallbearers are Rev. Carroll R. Crofton, Artie Hypolite, Carl Olivier, Paul F. Olivier, Fabian Joseph, Richard Bernard, Frank Dozier, Marcus Linzer, Thalamus Gardner, Jimmy Lombard, John W. Viltz Jr. and Claude Simmons.