Leander A. Viltz Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Leander Anthony Viltz Jr., 72, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard officiating. He will await the resurrection at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors.

A visitation will be observed at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 22, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.

