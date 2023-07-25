Lawrence M. Desonier

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Lawrence “Larry” M. Desonier, 72, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida.
A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, prior to Mass.
Father Keith Landry will officiate at the Memorial Mass. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Larry was a brilliant individual who made significant contributions to his field and left a mark on all those who had the privilege of working with him. Larry’s remarkable career was complemented by his many other passions and achievements.
Born and raised in Louisiana, Larry graduated from Catholic High in 1968. He went on to attend the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL) where he received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Demonstrating his dedication to lifelong learning he pursued further education and obtained four master’s degrees in the areas of electrical engineering and computer science.
Throughout his career Larry exhibited exceptional leadership skills. Known for his intelligence, innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities he always took charge and led by example.
Apart from his professional accomplishments Larry had a rich personal life. He served in the United States Air Force with honor and distinction. In his leisure time he discovered a passion for sports such as league tennis, golf, pickleball and snow skiing. Additionally, Larry nurtured an adventurous spirit that led him to embark on frequent travels. He made it a point to visit new destinations at least once every month.
One of Larry’s proudest accomplishments was sharing a lifetime of love and adventures with his beloved wife. Together they explored numerous corners of the globe, residing in various places such as Biloxi, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque, where they lived for 40 years and left many dear friends. Settling in Florida in late 2017, they lived in The Villages for about two years and spent their last four years in Kissimmee. Combining their love for adventure with their shared passion for the sea Larry became a dive master and even qualified as a sailboat captain chartering in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Larry’s tremendous legacy will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His leadership abilities and zest for life left an everlasting impact on his family members and the countless friends and colleagues who cherished his presence. May his memory continue to inspire us to embrace lifelong learning, pursue our dreams with dedication and live life to the fullest extent imaginable.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years Frances Trahan Desonier; sisters Julie Angers (Joe) and Susan Hebert (Glenn); sister-in-law Jennifer C. Desonier; nieces Nicole Guillory (Brandon), Amy Boutte (Dwayne), Elise Desonier (Jared) and Amelia Faulk (Brett); nephews Joey Angers (Cheree), Thomas Angers, Corey Hebert (Dana) and Brody Hebert (Carla); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Philip W. Desonier; mother Mildred Bonin Desonier; and father Ronald Joseph Desonier.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Larry’s name to The Salvation Army, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Mercury One.