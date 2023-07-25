Lawrence M. Desonier

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Lawrence “Larry” M. Desonier, 72, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida.

A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, prior to Mass.

