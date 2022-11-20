OBITUARY Lawrence J. Zacharie Nov 20, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Lawrence Joseph Zacharie, 65, who died at 3:23 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Zacharie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Joseph Zacharie Fletcher Regional Medical Center Arrangement Baton Rouge Lawrence Joseph Zacharie