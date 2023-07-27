A Memorial Mass will be said for Lawrence (Dr. L.O.) Obray Broussard Jr. at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia, LA 70563. The church will be open at 9 a.m. for visitation.
L.O. Broussard Jr. was born at home in Crowley on November 21,1930, the only child of Lawrence Obray Broussard Sr. and Winona Rose Comeaux Broussard. He married his loving wife “Scotty” Agnes Vera Maraist on June 14, 1953. They were blessed with four daughters and one son: Cathy Bienvenu, Larry Broussard (Oksana Gruszka), Betsy Fredericks (Ed), Susan Broussard (Kieran Hannon) and Anne Belyea (Richard). There are eight grandchildren: Todd Bienvenu (Hannah Rowen), Kyle Bienvenu (Virginia Arrigucci), Lise Bienvenu-Matival (Benoit Matival), Melanie Hope (Richard Streaker), Melissa Page (Gordon Page), Gordon Belyea (Kaitlin Thomas), Natalie Belyea and August Broussard. To this loving group, God blessed them with 5 great-grandchildren: Jonah Hope, Solomon Hope, William Page, Thomas Page and Henri Matival.
L.O. Broussard graduated from Crowley High School, obtained a B.S. from Southwest Louisiana Institute and an M.D. from Louisiana State University Medical School. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He did a surgical residency under L.S.U. at New Orleans Charity Hospital. During his residency he joined the Air Force. On completion of his residency L.O. and his family moved to Tyndall A.F.B., Florida until resigning his commission in May 1964. At that point he started a surgical practice in New Iberia that ended with retirement in 2000. After retirement he taught at University Medical Center as Associate Professor of Surgery and valued his service with Hospice of Acadiana and St. Francis Diner. He loved tennis and, in his own words, played a “so so” game of golf. He belonged to Kiwanis and was a lifelong Catholic, a member of Sacred Heart Church.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to: St. Francis Diner, Attention: Juanita, P.O. Box 9106, New Iberia, LA 70562 (Telephone 337-369-3362).
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.