Lawrence (Dr. L.O.) Obray Broussard Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be said for Lawrence (Dr. L.O.) Obray Broussard Jr. at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia, LA 70563. The church will be open at 9 a.m. for visitation.

L.O. Broussard Jr. was born at home in Crowley on November 21,1930, the only child of Lawrence Obray Broussard Sr. and Winona Rose Comeaux Broussard. He married his loving wife “Scotty” Agnes Vera Maraist on June 14, 1953. They were blessed with four daughters and one son: Cathy Bienvenu, Larry Broussard (Oksana Gruszka), Betsy Fredericks (Ed), Susan Broussard (Kieran Hannon) and Anne Belyea (Richard). There are eight grandchildren: Todd Bienvenu (Hannah Rowen), Kyle Bienvenu (Virginia Arrigucci), Lise Bienvenu-Matival (Benoit Matival), Melanie Hope (Richard Streaker), Melissa Page (Gordon Page), Gordon Belyea (Kaitlin Thomas), Natalie Belyea and August Broussard. To this loving group, God blessed them with 5 great-grandchildren: Jonah Hope, Solomon Hope, William Page, Thomas Page and Henri Matival.

